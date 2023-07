2024 polls: Om Prakash Rajbhar, ex-SP ally, joins BJP-led NDA

2024 polls: Om Prakash Rajbhar, ex-SP ally, joins BJP-led NDA

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 16, 2023 | 11:39 am 1 min read

OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, joins NDA

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former ally of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, officially returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This significant development comes just days after Rajbhar met BJP leader and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Friday, said reports.

What Rajbhar said about his NDA return

Announcing his move to return to the NDA fold ahead of next year's general election, Rajbhar told ANI, "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together." "I want to thank [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, (Uttar Pradesh) CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along," the SBSP leader added.

Twitter post by Rajbhar

