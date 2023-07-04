Politics

51 NCP MLAs wanted alliance with BJP during Shinde's rebellion

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 04, 2023 | 12:12 pm 3 min read

At least 51 NCP MLAs wanted alliance with BJP during Eknath Shinde's rebellion last year

National Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel reportedly said on Monday that most party MLAs wanted the party to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year for the formation of the Maharastra government during Eknath Shinde's rebellion, The Times of India reported. Patel claimed that 51 out of 54 party MLAs also wrote to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, conveying their desire.

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, the NCP suffered a major jolt after its senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch supporters of the party chief like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were also appointed ministers. Ajit, infamous for such rebellion, has served as Maharashtra's deputy CM thrice since 2019 and five times in total.

Process of joining BJP began in mid-2022: Patel

Patel stated in an interview with TOI that the process of joining the BJP began in mid-2022. However, he said that the NCP leadership neglected to act on the suggestions of the MLAs. "Shinde grabbed the opportunity and formed the government with Devendra Fadnavis," he remarked. Patel claimed that NCP leaders and grassroots activists were also eager to join the government.

Patel says joined hands with BJP in larger national interest

Patel, a close aide of the NCP founder, further said that a majority of NCP leaders believed that if the party could combine with the Shiv Sena despite ideological differences, there was nothing wrong with joining hands with the BJP. "We joined hands with...BJP in the larger national interest, the thought process is not new. For the development and progress of Maharashtra," he said.

More NCP legislators will be included in cabinet, says Patel

Concerning the process of joining the Maharashtra administration, Patel told TOI that once the decision was made, Ajit and Fadnavis were in regular communication to iron out the details. The NCP leader said that soon, more legislators from the Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP will be included in the cabinet expansion. "Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit are working out the allocation of portfolios," he said.

Patel among 5 NCP leaders expelled from party

Notably, Patel is one of the five NCP leaders who were sacked by the party chief on Monday for attending the oath ceremony of his nephew Ajit as the deputy chief minister and orchestrating defections. The expelled leaders included MPs Patel and Sunil Tatkare, Mumbai NCP chief Narendra Rathod, Akola district chief Vijay Deshmukh, and state minister Shivajirao Garje.

NCP filed disqualification petition in assembly

On Monday, Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil confirmed that the party had filed a disqualification petition before the assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. "Nine MLAs can not be a party," he said. According to reports citing people close to the development, the petition for disqualification against the nine MLAs was filed after instructions from the NCP supremo himself.

Pawar's action against rebel MLAs invalid: Patel

Terming Pawar's action against rebel NCP MLAs as "invalid," Patel said, "We have the majority of MLAs with us, and in a democracy, the majority has importance." "We don't want any issue within the party and we will try that no such issue happens. However, if there's an issue, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will take the final decision," he added.

