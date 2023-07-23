Karnataka Congress rift: Senior leader caught bashing Siddaramaiah on video

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 23, 2023 | 08:11 pm 3 min read

Congress leader BK Hariprasad takes dig at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Just months after coming to power in Karnataka, infighting in the Karnataka Congress has seemingly come to the fore after senior leader BK Hariprasad's recent controversial statements on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A video of Hariprasad has gone viral, where he reportedly expressed his displeasure toward Siddaramaiah and claimed that he knew how to make a CM as well as dislodge them from the post.

Why does this story matter?

In May, the Congress made an exceptional comeback in Karnataka by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed the government on its own in the state after 10 years. On the other hand, Hariprasad's statements come at a time when the Congress is trying to broker a truce in Rajasthan between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot ahead of the assembly polls there.

Details on Hariprasad's statement that triggered row

In a video from a meeting of Ediga and Billava communities on Friday in Bengaluru, Hariprasad reportedly said, "I know how to make CM and how to bring him down. I do not beg from anyone. I will stand with my chest (sic)." As per PTI, the senior leader has been dissatisfied with the Congress leadership after being left out of the Karnataka cabinet.

Siddaramaiah belongs to backward class: Hariprasad

Criticizing Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad further stated, "Siddaramaiah belongs to the backward class. We (backward classes) gave support in 2013 (to the Congress) because we wanted everyone to remain united." According to ANI, he also expressed his displeasure over the Billava and Ediga communities being victims of "someone's conspiracies." It is worth noting that both Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

Congress leaders react to Hariprasad's attack on Siddaramaiah

Reacting to Hariprasad's remarks, Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told PTI, "I don't know in what context he has spoken... At some times, leaders express their personal opinion." Meanwhile, Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar stated, "He (Hariprasad) is a senior leader...there is no discontent in the party. He may have shared personal opinions. High command will see."

All you need to know about Hariprasad

Hariprasad, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, is a former Rajya Sabha member and a current Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). He was reportedly one of the contenders for a cabinet berth, but the Congress high command inducted veteran leader NS Boseraju instead of him. Eventually, Hariprasad was named the Congress's floor leader in the Legislative Council.

