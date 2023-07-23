'Misplaced priorities': BJP MLA questions Modi's 'silence' on Manipur violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 23, 2023 | 04:19 pm 3 min read

BJP MLA from Manipur has questioned PM Narendra Modi's silence on the violence in the state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Saikot in Manipur's Churachandpur, Paolienlal Haokip, has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the violence-hit state and alleged he had "misplaced priorities." Haokip said he and several other legislators from Manipur tried to meet PM Modi and received no response but only "deafening silence." However, he expressed optimism that the central government could bring peace to Manipur.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for over two months. The Meitei community, which forms the state's majority, has been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, raising concerns over illegal cross-border infiltration from Myanmar and Bangladesh and threats to their ancestral lands. The status will allow Meiteis to settle in hills, which is being opposed by tribal groups as this will endanger their rights.

'Modicum of humanity' to resolve Manipur matter: Haokip

In an interview with Newslaundry, Haokip said it was a "modicum of humanity" to focus on Manipur, where people were being killed, while talking about PM Modi's silence. "We've sought, as representatives of the people, an appointment with the Prime Minister. There was no response. Till today, we're still waiting for the opportunity to apprise him of the gravity of the situation," he claimed.

BJP MLA accuses CM Biren Singh of cover-up, incompetence

Referring to crime against women in Manipur, Haokip asked, "Isn't the state government supposed to take action on such inhuman cruelties?" On CM N Biren Singh's claims that he came to about two women paraded naked only recently after a video of the May 4 incident went viral—despite the FIR being lodged two months ago—Haokip claimed it was either Singh's "incompetence or a cover-up."

Haokip among MLAs demanding 'seperate administration' for Kukis

Notably, Haokip is one of 10 Kuki MLAs who earlier demanded "separate administration" in Manipur for the Kuki people, blaming the state government's "miserable failure to protect" the tribal community. They claimed that the violence that began on May 3, 2023, allegedly perpetrated by the majority Meiteis and tacitly supported by the existing government against the hill tribals, has already "effected a total separation"

Opposition slams PM Modi for silence over Manipur

Amid widespread outrage over the Manipur violence, PM Modi briefly spoke on the issue recently, that too after 79 days, in response to the video of two women paraded naked that surfaced on Wednesday. The opposition, which accused him of purposely avoiding the subject in order to hide his government's incompetence, sought his statement in Parliament, where the Manipur issue disrupted the Monsoon Session.

Know about Manipur ethnic violence

Over 160 people have so far been killed in the Manipur ethnic violence after a May 3 agitation over the Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands. Widespread outrage was recently triggered after a video of two women paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted went viral. Notably, Meiteis—53% of Manipur's population—raised concerns over restrictions on settling in hills and large-scale Myanmarese and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants.

