Arms used in Manipur violence supplied via Myanmar: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 27, 2023 | 02:21 pm 2 min read

The weapons were reportedly brought from a black market on China-Myanmar border

Intelligence sources have claimed that the weapons used to spread unrest during the violence in Manipur were smuggled via Myanmar, reported India Today. According to the report, Manipur received a substantial batch of weapons this month via the Myanmar route. Furthermore, a large stock of arms was received by active insurgent groups in the state in three vehicles.

Assam Rifles forces on high alert

Before being sent to Manipur, the weapons were reportedly brought from a black market located on the China-Myanmar border. Following the revelation, the Assam Rifles forces have been put on high alert, and surveillance is being maintained on the India-Myanmar open border. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an Indian Reserve Batallion (IRB) personnel and three others were arrested on suspicion of arms smuggling in Imphal.

Thousands of weapons seized by police

Over the past few days, the Manipur Police and the central forces have seized a total of 1,100 arms, 13,702 ammunitions, and 250 bombs of different kinds, reported India Today NE. Moreover, 12 bunkers spread across various districts in Manipur have been demolished. The police have also detained 135 people in connection with curfew violations, theft, arson cases, and other criminal activities.

Over 100 dead so far in violence

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which has killed over 100 people, began after a march was organized on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for 53% of the state's population, while tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute another 40%. The tribal people are concerned that granting the Meiteis ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.

