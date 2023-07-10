World

India to procure 26 Rafale-M fighters, attack submarines from France

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 10, 2023 | 01:57 pm 3 min read

India will likely procure 26 Rafale-M fighters and 3 attack submarines from France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly set to sign a new defense deal with French President Emmanuel Macron during his France visit on Thursday. The yet-to-be-confirmed deal would help India procure 26 Rafale-Marine fighters and build three more Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarines under the Make in India initiative. Both countries are expected to boost their partnership in areas of defense acquisition and maritime security.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's trip to France is being billed as one of the most important bilateral visits for India of this year. It comes at a time when India has emerged as a significant economic and geopolitical force even as China's economy continues to struggle. Through bilateral cooperation and collaborative initiatives, India would now attempt to strengthen ties with France and bolster its military sector.

Defense deal to boost Indian Navy's arsenal

According to Hindustan Times, PM Modi's France visit would strengthen the Indian Navy's armament as he is expected to sign a deal for 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. The contract would reportedly also include a repeat order for building three additional Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarines under "Make in India" at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL), HT added, citing defense sources.

PM Modi, Macron to unveil roadmap for Indo-Pacific

PM Modi and Macron are also expected to launch an Indo-French defense-industrial agenda "to push India to scale up its manufacturing of hardware platforms through indigenously developed engines and technologies," per HT. The two leaders may also announce a bilateral roadmap for the Indo-Pacific region, with emphasis on freedom of navigation and maritime security for water passages in the region challenged by China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convenes DAC meeting

Reportedly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday (July 13) to grant acceptance of necessity (AON) to the Indian Navy for acquiring 26 Rafale-M fighters and the production of three more Kalvari class submarines at the MDL. The Navy plans to commission the sixth and last Kalveri class submarine of the first batch—INS Vagsheer—next year.

Know about new Kalvari class submarines

As per officials, the three additional Kalvari class submarines, part of the reported deal, will have air-independent propulsion (AIP). While AIP was designed by India through the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the French Naval Group will test and validate it in final testing. This capability allows the submarines to stay undersea for over a week without requiring to surface to charge batteries.

A little more about Rafael-M deal

Before India signs the defense deal, the DAC will first approve the acquisition of 26 Rafale-M aircraft for INS Vikrant. However, the price and other terms would be negotiated through the government-to-government route with France. Notably, all 26 fighter jets will be single-seater versions, with Indian Navy pilots being trained in France as well as on advanced simulators in Goa.

