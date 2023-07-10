World

BBC presenter, who allegedly paid $45,000 for explicit pics, suspended

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 10, 2023 | 12:24 pm 3 min read

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Sunday announced that it suspended one of its leading presenters amid allegations that they paid a teenager for sexually explicit photographs. In an official release, the London-based national broadcaster confirmed that it first came to know about a complaint in May, but "new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature."

Why does this story matter?

The major development comes after the United Kingdom (UK)-based news outlet The Sun first reported that a male presenter on the BBC gave a youth around $45,000 starting in 2020, when the young individual was still 17 years old. Even though the age of sexual consent is 16 in Britain, making or possessing indecent photographs of anyone under 18 is still a crime.

Details on BBC's statement regarding matter

"The BBC takes any allegations seriously, and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations," the news outlet's official release stated. "This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances, and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps," the statement added.

BBC confirms being in touch with 'external authorities'

Furthermore, the corporation confirmed that it had been in contact with "external authorities, and that "a male member of staff has been suspended." The BBC also revealed that UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held crisis talks with the news broadcaster's director-general, Tim Davie, regarding allegations that she labeled "deeply concerning."

Several BBC presenters released clarification regarding matter

Since the allegations surfaced, several BBC presenters have taken to social media to clarify that they are not the alleged broadcaster. The BBC—which was involved in another row over the appointment of its former chairman Richard Sharp—has been chastised for how it handled the situation. Sharp resigned in April after failing to disclose his role in facilitating £800,000 loan to former PM Boris Johnson.

Labour Party lawmaker reacts to BBC scandal

Meanwhile, the Labour Party's economy spokesperson Rachel Reeves stated that the BBC must "speed up their processes" and also "get their house in order." "The BBC, but also other broadcasters, do need to get a grip because we seem to lurch from one scandal to another, and more needs to be done," Reeves said during an interview on Sunday.

Video of Reeves' interview

Know about similar scandal involving ITV presenter Phillip Schofield

While the presenter and the youth's identity stays unknown, The Sun alleged that the youngster's mother had complained in May to the BBC, but the presenter remained on the air. Recently, commercial British broadcaster ITV faced its own scandal after the channel's popular long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned in May after admitting that he had lied about an affair with a considerably younger colleague.

