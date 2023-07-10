World

China: 6 dead, 1 injured in shocking kindergarten stabbing incident

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 10, 2023 | 10:47 am 1 min read

According to the news outlet BBC, as many as six people died, and one more got injured in a shocking stabbing at a kindergarten in south-eastern Guangdong province of China. The attack reportedly happened on Monday morning, and a 25-year-old male has been apprehended in the case. The police are currently probing the cause of the attack.

