Rajasthan: How minister Rajendra Gudha's sacking might impact Gehlot-Pilot truce

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 22, 2023 | 08:53 pm 3 min read

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Singh Gudha as a minister in his government hours after the latter criticized the Rajasthan government in the Legislative Assembly over alleged crimes against women. However, ahead of the assembly polls, this might affect the truce between Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot brokered by the party leadership, given Gudha is a Pilot camp leader.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls approaching, political instability in the Rajasthan Congress continues to deepen. In April, the Pilot-Gehlot tussle escalated when Pilot defied party warnings and held fast over "inaction" against alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje government. The infighting also sparked a rebellion by Pilot and 18 MLAs in 2020, resulting in the Congress sacking him as the deputy CM.

Gudha's statement that triggered his sacking

After Congress MLAs raised the Manipur violence issue during a Legislative Assembly debate on the Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill on Friday, Gudha criticized his own government, claiming, "In Rajasthan...we have failed when it comes to women's safety." "The manner in which crimes against women have increased in Rajasthan, we should introspect rather than (talk on) Manipur," The Indian Express quoted him saying.

Result of Gudha's statement against Gehlot government

Gudha's statement triggered responses from opposition MLAs, too, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore congratulated Gudha, stating, "Our Constitution says that when one minister speaks, it means the entire government is speaking. A minister has exposed the government." Later on Friday, a Raj Bhawan statement announced that Gehlot recommended the expulsion of Gudha, and Governor Kalraj Mishra had also approved the appeal.

Gudha's ties with Pilot

Gudha reportedly has a reputation for being one of the most outspoken Congress leaders and was among the six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who joined the ruling Congress in 2019. Though he backed Gehlot during the 2020 political crisis, Gudha is considered a Pilot loyalist after switching camps in 2022, when he thought the Congress would back Pilot after an infighting last year.

Will keep speaking: Gudha's reaction to being sacked

On Saturday, the 55-year-old leader reacted to his sacking by saying he would continue to speak until he was alive. "Public will stay with me, I will work for them," news agency ANI quoted Gudha as saying. "Whether he (Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive," he added.

Congress leadership brokered truce between Gehlot, Pilot

Earlier this month, senior Congress leaders reportedly tasked former Rajasthan minister Harish Choudhary to broker a truce between Rajasthan CM Gehlot and former deputy CM Pilot. As per Hindustan Times, the veteran grand old party leader held a series of talks with Gehlot, Pilot, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and other top state ministers to strategize ways to settle the ongoing scuffle within the Congress.

