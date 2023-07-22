Manipur violence: INDIA leaders to protest in Parliament on Monday

INDIA front has planned a protest in Parliament complex over Manipur violence on Monday

Amid nationwide outrage over Manipur violence, opposition MPs have planned a protest on Monday in the Parliament complex to press for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement over the issue in both Houses. According to reports, floor leaders of the newly-formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss further strategy in Parliament.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi broke his months-long silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur after a video of two women stripped naked, paraded, and assaulted emerged on Wednesday. However, the opposition, which accused him of deliberately dodging the Manipur issue to hide his government's incompetence, demanded his statement in the Parliament. Notably, the government said it was ready to discuss Manipur violence, among other issues.

Opposition MPs to meet Kharge before protest on Monday

Opposition MPs from the INDIA will meet Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress chief Kharge on Monday morning. Then, they will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering the Houses, reported PTI. They are adamant about their demand for PM Modi's statement in the Parliament on Manipur violence. The opposition also wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions.

No business in both houses following ruckus

The government, on the other hand, accused the opposition of avoiding debate on the crucial issue, doubting its seriousness. Due to the impasse between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue, neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha has conducted any business.

Manipur dominates Parliament sessions

The Manipur situation dominated proceedings on the second day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which began on Thursday, with the opposition demanding that the Centre hold a discussion on the issue. Notably, the session came on the heels of the formation of the INDIA front by 26 opposition parties to compete with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Manipur incident that triggered fresh outrage

A video of two women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted by a mob comprising the majority Meitei community on May 4 went viral on Wednesday, triggering nationwide outrage even as the police claimed to have arrested the accused. PM Modi, while briefing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session on Thursday, said he was pained over the incident and termed it "shameful."

