India

Rajasthan: Man arrested for flashing private parts at Korean vlogger

Rajasthan: Man arrested for flashing private parts at Korean vlogger

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 18, 2023, 03:51 pm 1 min read

The victim posted the video of the incident on social media

In a shameful incident, a female Korean vlogger was allegedly harassed by a man in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Monday. Reportedly, the foreigner was recording a video of herself walking on the city's blue streets when the man started following her and later exposed his private parts. The incident was caught on camera and the woman posted the footage on the internet.

Take a look at the viral video of the incident

Rajasthan Police take swift action, nab accused

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting and running away, while the man laughs. After the video went viral on social media, the Rajasthan Police registered a case and arrested the accused, reported ANI. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal termed the incident "extremely disgusting," adding that she will urge CM Ashok Gehlot to take the strongest of action.