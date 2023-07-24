Opposition demands PM Modi's comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament

The opposition has demanded that PM Modi make a comprehensive statement in Parliament on the Manipur violence

The opposition has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a comprehensive statement in Parliament on the Manipur violence, saying that a discussion on the issue can take place only after the statement. The Centre on Friday agreed to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and said that Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will respond on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Witnessing ethnic clashes for nearly three months, the situation in Manipur took center stage after a video of women facing sexual abuse went viral last week. The opposition accused the ruling BJP of deliberately dodging discussion on the Manipur issue to hide its incompetence. The stalemate between the government and the opposition has created a roadblock for parliamentary proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session.

Nation is watching: Jairam Ramesh

Calling for a straightforward statement on Manipur, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching."

Can't we demand answers from government: Sanjay Raut

Situation in Manipur different than other states: Manish Tewari

On the BJP's attempt to equate violence in Manipur with atrocities committed against women in West Bengal and Rajasthan, Congress MP Manish Tewari said there is a distinction between the scenarios. He said, "The state has virtually collapsed in Manipur, there is a complete ethnic divide in the state. So anyone who tries to compare... is either completely ill-informed or totally childish."

Opposition MPs give adjournment motion notice

Several opposition MPs have also submitted notices for adjournment motion to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament. Recently, Manipur BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip, belonging to the Kuki community, accused the government of being complicit in the violence. In June, nine BJP MLAs, all Meiteis, wrote to PM Modi, highlighting that the people have lost faith in the state government, also led by the BJP.

