India's UPI to be used in France: PM Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 14, 2023 | 08:19 am 1 min read

India's flagship instant payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will now be used in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in France on Thursday. This will expand the market horizons for UPI and reduce the dependence on forex cards and cash. PM Modi said the service will start from Eiffel Tower allowing Indian tourists to pay in Rupees.

Digital platforms have brought huge social transformation: PM Modi

