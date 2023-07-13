87 buried in mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur: UN

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 13, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

Buildings in West Darfur have been destroyed (Photo credit: Twitter/@zetacompa)

The United Nations (UN) on Thursday said at least 87 people, including ethnic Massalits, were buried in a mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur State, reported Reuters. The UN human rights office has alleged that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias were responsible for the killings. However, the paramilitary group said it played no role in the conflict in West Darfur.

Why does this story matter?

Violence engulfed Sudan in April when the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary RSF started the war to take over control of the country. Since then, West Darfur—the epicenter of the violence—has reported atrocities by RSF officials and their allies. Now, the UN has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe the incidents of violence in the region.

28 ethnic Massalits executed: UN

The UN report said at least 28 ethnic Massalits were summarily executed while dozens of civilians were injured or killed in the attack on Misterei, a town where mostly ethnic Massalits reside. The Massalit and other non-Arab communities are often targeted by Arab militias, supported by the RSF, the report added. Reportedly, the RSF fighters entered Misterei on May 28.

RSF also injured women, children: Report

The UN report further said that the RSF fighters entered Misterei on foot and motorbikes. However, some of them blocked access to neighborhoods with pickup trucks. Citizens who attempted to escape were shot at. The fighters quickly took over the town and sought out men to execute. They also injured women and children, the report stated.

Attackers looted hospital, robbed residents: UN

Witnesses told Human Rights Watch (HRW) that the attackers looted a public hospital, set buildings ablaze, and robbed people of their belongings. The report said satellite imagery showed six other towns and villages in West Darfur, including Molle, Murnei, and Gokor, had also been burned down. Many citizens migrated to the neighboring country of Chad to escape the violence.

Some of worst atrocities in West Darfur: HRW

HRW senior crisis and conflict researcher Jean-Baptiste Gallopin said, "Since the conflict in Sudan broke out in April, some of the worst atrocities have been in West Darfur." To note, civil society groups have alleged ethnic cleansing in the region. Meanwhile, CNN reported a pattern of burning and looting attacks by RSF militias has emerged since the beginning of the war.

