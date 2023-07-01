Politics

Manipur: BJP state president appreciates Rahul Gandhi's visit

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 01, 2023 | 06:31 pm 2 min read

Gandhi arrived in Manipur for a two-day visit on Thursday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President for Manipur, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, on Saturday, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his two-day visit (Thursday-Friday) to the violence-hit state. Devi told ANI, "In the current situation, I appreciate Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state." "However, the focus should be on solving the situation and bringing back peace. The issue should not be politicized," she added.

Here's Devi's full statement

Gandhi met displaced families in Manipur

Notably, the Congress leader on Thursday visited the worst-hit Churachandpur district in Manipur to meet displaced people living in relief camps. On Friday, he went to Moirang in the Bishnupur district to meet more such families. Gandhi also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and had an interaction with representatives of student bodies, women, and intellectuals as well.

Manipur needs healing: Gandhi after visit

Gandhi never visited Manipur during 2015-17 unrest: BJP

Gandhi's Manipur visit drew criticism from the BJP leader Amit Malviya, who questioned why he never visited the state even once during the 2015-17 ethnic unrest. In retaliation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The prime minister may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi's efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?"

Over 100 people killed in ethnic clashes

Reportedly, around 50,000 people are living in over 300 relief camps across Manipur. The ethnic violence, which has allegedly killed over 130 people, began after a march was organized to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status on May 3. The tribals—primarily Nagas and Kukis—are concerned that granting the Meiteis the ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.

