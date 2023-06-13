Politics

AIADMK passes resolution against BJP's Annamalai over 'jibe' at Jayalalithaa

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 13, 2023 | 04:54 pm

Annamalai allegedly called Jayalalithaa "corrupt"

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that a condemnation resolution has been passed against K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, reported ANI. This comes a day after Annamalai, in an interview, took an alleged indirect dig at late AIADMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking to the Times of India, Annamalai claimed many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. "Former chief ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption," he stated, apparently referring to Jayalalithaa's term as the chief minister.

AIADMK leader threatens to rethink alliance with BJP

Annamalai's statement soon led to a political row in Tamil Nadu, with AIADMK leader D Jayakumar calling him a "novice." "AIADMK workers wish to see PM Narendra Modi win again (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls). But Annamalai's action implies that he does not want the AIADMK and BJP alliance to continue, and Modi to become the prime minister again," Jayakumar said on Monday.

Why Annamalai remained silent on corruption allegations against BJP: Jayakumar

Jayakumar further asked why Annamalai was silent on corruption allegations while the BJP was in power in Karnataka. Notably, the BJP leader was poll co-in charge in Karnataka, where his party was defeated by the Congress. Jayakumar's comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a target of 25+ seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 elections.

We are sad and restless: Palaniswami

The verbal sparring continued on Tuesday, with Palaniswami saying that the AIADMK workers were "sad and restless." "Many senior BJP leaders had good relations with Jayalalithaa and met her to discuss many things. It was she who backed the BJP government at the Centre first...Jayalalitha was a role model for many and showed the way to many. We condemn Annamalai," he added.

