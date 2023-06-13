Politics

Was it deliberate: Congress attacks BJP over MP building fire

Was it deliberate: Congress attacks BJP over MP building fire

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 13, 2023 | 12:59 pm 2 min read

Congress attacked the BJP government over the fire incident at Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Bhawan

A massive fire that broke out at the Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday was doused after a night-long operation by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Air Force (IAF), and Indian Army. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari attacked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of deliberately setting fire to "destroy evidence before the elections."

Why does this story matter?

The Satpura Bhawan houses several government offices, including those of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the tribal welfare department, and the health directorate. The blaze started on Monday afternoon and was brought under control in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident. Notably, Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated for later this year.

Is it conspiracy to burn scam documents: Arun Yadav

Congress leader Arun Yadav also raised similar concerns, adding, "When Priyanka Gandhi attacked...the scams while addressing in Jabalpur, a huge fire broke out in the Satpura Bhawan in which important files were burnt." Notably, a fire audit of the building was conducted 47 days ago.

Pyre of evidence burnt: Patwari

Fire safety arrangements were reportedly inadequate

Reportedly, fire safety arrangements in the building were inadequate, and a hydraulic lift for fighting high-rise fires remained unused in a corner as firefighters struggled to douse the flames on the top floors using fire hoses. The records that were charred may include several files sought by the CBI in connection with the alleged nursing college recognition scam, according to the Times of India.

How the blaze started

The fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in an air conditioner (AC) in the tribal welfare department on the third floor of the building. It quickly spread to the fourth floor, which houses the health directorate office, and then to the fifth and sixth floors. All employees and visitors were evacuated as the AC units blasted.

Share this timeline