Will mandate carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles: Gadkari

Flexible fuel is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he would issue an order in the next three to four months making it mandatory for the carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles. He said he wishes to see the country get rid of petrol and diesel consumption in his lifetime by switching to locally produced ethanol.

Order

Gadkari was speaking at foundation stone-laying ceremony of Pune flyover

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a flyover in Pune, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present. "I am going to issue an order in the next three to four months, in which carmakers - from BMW, Mercedes to TATA and Mahindra - will be asked to make flex engines," he said.

Information

Bajaj and TVS have been asked to introduce flex engines

Gadkari said he has asked Bajaj and TVS companies to introduce flex engines in their vehicles, and instructed them not to approach him until and unless they do so. Flexible fuel is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

Ethanol pumps

PM Modi had inaugurated three ethanol pumps in Pune: Gadkari

"I have a wish. I would like to stop the petrol and diesel use in the country in my lifetime and our farmers can give the alternative to this in the form of ethanol," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated three ethanol pumps in Pune," he added. Gadkari said Pune has become very congested and there was a need for its decentralization.

Appeal

Ethanol pumps will help farmers and the sugar industry: Gadkari

"I would like to ask you (Ajit Pawar) to take up the work of setting up multiple ethanol pumps in Pune as well as in western Maharashtra districts as it would help farmers and the sugar industry," he said. "I would like to appeal Pawar to make Pune's air, water, and sound pollution-free. I am constructing an expressway on the Pune-Bengaluru highway," Gadkari said.

Quote

Gadkari asked Pawar to set up a new Pune city

"I would like to ask to buy land on both sides of the road and set up a new Pune city and connect it with the Metro rail and trains. Decentralization is needed to get rid of congestion, traffic issue, and pollution," he added.

Issue

Landowners have demanded Rs. 18 crore/acre compensation against land acquisition

Referring to Pawar's speech in which he raised the issue of landowners demanding Rs. 18 crore per acre compensation against the acquisition of their land for road-widening projects in Maharashtra, Gadkari said if we pay so much, how can the infrastructure be built. Gadkari also batted for adopting a low-cost broad gauge metro line to connect Pune with other western Maharashtra districts.