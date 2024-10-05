2 terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Kupwara
Two terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. The operation, codenamed "Operation GUGALDHAR," was launched based on intelligence about a potential infiltration attempt. The Indian Army confirmed the deaths, stating that "war-like stores" had been recovered from the site. A search of the area is currently underway as part of an ongoing operation.
Joint operation foils infiltration attempt
The operation was a joint effort by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The troops, on high alert, spotted suspicious activity and challenged the terrorists. This led to an exchange of fire with the terrorists. The army had earlier reported that an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district was foiled by security forces.
Landmine blast injures 2 army personnel
Separately, two army personnel were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara on Friday. The incident occurred during patrolling at Googaldara near LoC in Trehgam area of the north Kashmir district. The injured personnel were admitted to the army hospital at Drugmulla and are reported to be in stable condition.