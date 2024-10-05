Summarize Simplifying... In short In a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police, two terrorists were neutralized in Kupwara, thwarting an infiltration attempt.

In a separate incident, a landmine blast near the Line of Control in the same district injured two army personnel, who are now stable after receiving treatment at a local army hospital. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The operation is ongoing

2 terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Kupwara

By Chanshimla Varah 09:49 am Oct 05, 202409:49 am

What's the story Two terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. The operation, codenamed "Operation GUGALDHAR," was launched based on intelligence about a potential infiltration attempt. The Indian Army confirmed the deaths, stating that "war-like stores" had been recovered from the site. A search of the area is currently underway as part of an ongoing operation.

Operation details

Joint operation foils infiltration attempt

The operation was a joint effort by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The troops, on high alert, spotted suspicious activity and challenged the terrorists. This led to an exchange of fire with the terrorists. The army had earlier reported that an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district was foiled by security forces.

Blast incident

Landmine blast injures 2 army personnel

Separately, two army personnel were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara on Friday. The incident occurred during patrolling at Googaldara near LoC in Trehgam area of the north Kashmir district. The injured personnel were admitted to the army hospital at Drugmulla and are reported to be in stable condition.