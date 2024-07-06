India's indigenous light tank 'Zorawar' completes initial trials
The indigenous light tank 'Zorawar,' has completed its initial internal trials. The tank is developed by Indian private firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The development was completed in less than 24 months from sanction, marking it as India's fastest product of its kind. The initial track trials were conducted at L&T's heavy engineering plant in Hazira, Gujarat.
Desert and high-altitude trials happening soon
Following the initial trials, certain upgrades were suggested and implemented on 'Zorawar," according to ThePrint. The next phase includes desert trials in coordination with the Army, followed by high-altitude trials in Ladakh. These tests aim to assess the tank's performance in extreme weather conditions and challenging terrains. If successful, 'Zorawar' could be integrated into the Indian Army as early as 2027.
'Zorawar' developed under Army's Project Zorawar
The 'Zorawar' tank is part of the Indian Army's Project Zorawar, an initiative to induct indigenous light tanks for quicker deployment in high-altitude areas. The Army plans to procure approximately 350 light tanks (each weighing a maximum of 25 tons) in a phased manner, forming nearly six regiments. These tanks are expected to be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), tactical surveillance drones, loitering munition, and an active protection system.
Countering Chinese armored columns
The amphibious 'Zorawar' tanks are designed to counter the deployment of similar armored columns by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). L&T had already been working on a light tank concept when it proposed a joint development project with DRDO in 2021 to meet the Indian Army's requirements. The Narendra Modi government gave its in-principle approval for the indigenous design and development of light tanks for mountain warfare in March 2022.
Tanks to enhance Army's capabilities in mountain warfare
The Zorawar tanks will aim to enhance the Army's capabilities in mountain warfare, by exploiting the limited space available in mountainous terrains through enhanced mobility and additional firepower. The Army had previously deployed heavier T-90, T-72 tanks, and infantry combat vehicles in eastern Ladakh during an ongoing stand-off.
Army seeks tanks with long-range precision capabilities
The Indian Army needs the tank to handle all weather conditions and engage targets like tanks, armored vehicles, UAVs, and precision-guided munitions. The Zorawar must also include anti-aircraft and ground-focused weapons, advanced smart munitions, and gun tube-launched anti-tank guided missiles. Additionally, the Army has requested that the light tank possess long-range identification capabilities for enemy targets, thermal night fighting abilities, and stealth features to minimize visual, acoustic, thermal, and electromagnetic signatures.