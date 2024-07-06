In brief Simplifying... In brief India's homegrown light tank, 'Zorawar', has successfully completed initial trials and is set for desert and high-altitude tests.

Developed under the Indian Army's Project Zorawar, the tank is designed to enhance the army's capabilities in mountain warfare and counter Chinese armored deployments.

Equipped with AI, surveillance drones, and advanced weaponry, 'Zorawar' could join the Indian Army as early as 2027. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zorawar tanks could be inducted in Indian Army by 2027

India's indigenous light tank 'Zorawar' completes initial trials

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Jul 06, 202405:37 pm

What's the story The indigenous light tank 'Zorawar,' has completed its initial internal trials. The tank is developed by Indian private firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The development was completed in less than 24 months from sanction, marking it as India's fastest product of its kind. The initial track trials were conducted at L&T's heavy engineering plant in Hazira, Gujarat.

Upcoming tests

Desert and high-altitude trials happening soon

Following the initial trials, certain upgrades were suggested and implemented on 'Zorawar," according to ThePrint. The next phase includes desert trials in coordination with the Army, followed by high-altitude trials in Ladakh. These tests aim to assess the tank's performance in extreme weather conditions and challenging terrains. If successful, 'Zorawar' could be integrated into the Indian Army as early as 2027.

Project details

'Zorawar' developed under Army's Project Zorawar

The 'Zorawar' tank is part of the Indian Army's Project Zorawar, an initiative to induct indigenous light tanks for quicker deployment in high-altitude areas. The Army plans to procure approximately 350 light tanks (each weighing a maximum of 25 tons) in a phased manner, forming nearly six regiments. These tanks are expected to be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), tactical surveillance drones, loitering munition, and an active protection system.

Strategic design

Countering Chinese armored columns

The amphibious 'Zorawar' tanks are designed to counter the deployment of similar armored columns by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). L&T had already been working on a light tank concept when it proposed a joint development project with DRDO in 2021 to meet the Indian Army's requirements. The Narendra Modi government gave its in-principle approval for the indigenous design and development of light tanks for mountain warfare in March 2022.

Information

Tanks to enhance Army's capabilities in mountain warfare

The Zorawar tanks will aim to enhance the Army's capabilities in mountain warfare, by exploiting the limited space available in mountainous terrains through enhanced mobility and additional firepower. The Army had previously deployed heavier T-90, T-72 tanks, and infantry combat vehicles in eastern Ladakh during an ongoing stand-off.

Personnel requests

Army seeks tanks with long-range precision capabilities

The Indian Army needs the tank to handle all weather conditions and engage targets like tanks, armored vehicles, UAVs, and precision-guided munitions. The Zorawar must also include anti-aircraft and ground-focused weapons, advanced smart munitions, and gun tube-launched anti-tank guided missiles. Additionally, the Army has requested that the light tank possess long-range identification capabilities for enemy targets, thermal night fighting abilities, and stealth features to minimize visual, acoustic, thermal, and electromagnetic signatures.