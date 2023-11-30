Defense Ministry approves acquisition of 97 Tejas, 156 Prachand helicopters

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:57 pm Nov 30, 202307:57 pm

India to get more fighter jets, acquisition of 97 Tejas aircraft cleared

In a major boost for India's military and defense production, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has reportedly cleared the acquisition of 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters and 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters. Both aircraft are homegrown, and the value of these deals is allegedly around Rs. 1.1 lakh crore. While the Tejas Mark 1-A fighters are being acquired for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the choppers are for the Army.

Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets set to receive upgrade

According to reports, a significant upgrade of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet is also expected to be cleared on Thursday. The upgrade is reported to be indigenous, with India-made avionics, subsystems, and radars. The Cabinet Committee on Security will sign off on the final price tag once it has been settled. However, it is worth noting that the final induction into the Indian military may take at least a decade.

Details on DAC's approval for Tejas jets, Prachand choppers

Once done, this will be the biggest order book indigenous manufacturers have received in India's history. As per NDTV, what has been granted currently is an acceptance of necessity, and contract talks will take place with manufacturers right after. Though it will take some time, the period may be far shorter than it would've been if foreign manufacturers were involved.

All you need to know about India-made Tejas fighter jet

The LAC Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role aircraft capable of easily taking up offensive air support, ground attack roles, and close combat. It's also the smallest and lightest fighter jet in its class and has a superb safety record of accident-free flying. Though Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) primarily developed Tejas for the IAF, a naval variant of the jet is being tested for ground maritime operations.

Key features of HAL-developed Prachand attack helicopter

Also developed by HAL, the first batch of Prachand choppers were inducted into the Air Force and the Indian Army in 2022. The helicopter is fitted with a 5.8-tonne twin-engine and has a service ceiling of approximately 21,000 feet. It has been designed primarily for deployment in high-altitude areas, including Siachen and the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.