Surat factory fire: Charred bodies of 7 workers recovered

By Riya Baibhawi 04:07 pm Nov 30, 202304:07 pm

7 factory workers have been killed, while 24 others have been injured

Aether Industries, a chemical factory in Surat, Gujarat, was engulfed by a devastating fire early on Wednesday, claiming the lives of seven workers and injuring 24 others, the Deccan Herald reported. A day later, the remains of all seven victims were recovered. Surat district collector Ayush Oak confirmed that out of all the deceased, one was an employee of the company, while six others worked on contract. All 24 injured workers are receiving treatment at different hospitals.

Shares of Aether Industries decline

The fire broke out in the factory at around 2:00am on Wednesday, following a leak in a large chemical tank that caused an explosion. While a probe is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surat said that the official cause will be confirmed only after a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, shares of Aether Industries declined over 2% to hit its 52-week low of Rs. 809 per piece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

15 fire tenders douse blaze, dozens evacuated

As many as 15 fire tenders were engaged in the fire-fighting operation, which went on for nine hours to bring the blaze under control, the Deccan Herald reported. "Firefighting was carried out jointly by firefighting teams of Sachin Notified Area, Surat Fire and Emergency Services of Surat Municipal Corporation and Hojiwala Industrial Estate," said Basant Pareek, in-charge chief fire officer, SFES. Scores of other factory workers were evacuated from the accident spot.

What do we know about Aether Industries

Aether Industries Limited is a firm that manufactures metals, chemicals, and products thereof and has been in operation for a decade in Gujarat's Surat. Aether Industries's owner, Ashwin Desai, is a prominent industrialist in Gujarat with an estimated net worth of $1.3 million. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and regulations within the chemical industry, with many eagerly awaiting updates from the ongoing investigation.