First twin-seater LCA Tejas delivered to Indian Air Force

By Riya Baibhawi 06:48 pm Oct 04, 202306:48 pm

The IAF receives its first twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from HAL

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday received its first twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru. The event was attended by Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. The handover reflects India's progress in aeronautics and supports the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision. HAL said it reflected the domestic aviation industry's prowess.

Why does this story matter?

The debut of indigenously made twin-seater LCA Tejas showcases India's advanced aerospace capabilities and HAL's expertise. It also highlights the country's commitment to self-sufficiency and positions India among an elite group of nations with indigenous aeronautic prowess. The aircraft's successful development and deployment will further strengthen the IAF fleet and contribute to the nation's self-reliance in the aerospace sector.

HAL hands first trainer version of LCA Tejas to Chaudhari

Tejas' state-of-the-art features and capabilities

Static stability, along with quadruplex fly-by-wire flight control, the use of advanced composite materials, and an advanced glass cockpit, make up Tejas' features. The aircraft had its inaugural flight in 2001 and offers carefree maneuvering and integrated digital avionics systems. This twin-seater variant plays a strategic role in helping new pilots transition to fighter pilots.

What's next for HAL?

HAL aims to deliver eight units of Tejas to the IAF in FY 2023-24 and ten by FY 2026-27. The IAF has also shown interest in procuring additional units. On September 14, the IAF took delivery of the initial batch of 56 C295 aircraft from Airbus. This acquisition cost Rs. 21,935 crore and underscores India's commitment to modernizing its air capabilities.

Future procurements and upgrades

Ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari announced plans to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas aircraft from HAL. The IAF would also upgrade 84 Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. The upgrade would cost over Rs. 60,000 crore. Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry is also looking forward to procuring 156 light combat helicopters by next year.