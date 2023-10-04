Rajasthan: Hindu outfits protest in Jaipur over road rage incident

04:28 pm Oct 04, 2023

Hindu outfits held massive protests in Jaipur over road rage incident

A massive protest broke out in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday following a road rage incident that led to the death of a 17-year-old Muslim youth last week, News18 reported. The protest was reportedly organized by several Hindu organizations, calling for accountability from the state government. The incident took place late on Friday within the Subhash Chowk Police Station's jurisdiction. However, the Rajasthan Police claimed that the unfortunate event stemmed from a misunderstanding following a collision between two motorcycles.

Incident triggers communal tension in Jaipur

According to reports, the road rage incident triggered communal tensions in Jaipur, with angry protesters closing shops in parts of Subhash Chowk and Ramganj and blocking roads. The Hindu organizations held large-scale protests over the alleged inaction of the state government. They underscored the need for accountability from authorities and alleged that the Ashok Gehlot government was indulging in appeasement politics. Jaipur Bachao Sangarsh Samiti—the organization spearheading the protest—also accused the Congress government of targeting Hindus in the incident.

Watch: Visuals of protests by Hindu organizations

Know details of road rage incident

According to India Today, the conflict began when two motorcyclists collided near Mehra Colony and started arguing. However, local residents stepped in, urging them to stop fighting, after which one biker left, but the other stayed and began arguing with a resident. Soon, people allegedly started beating him, leading to his death. Later, a video of the incident reportedly surfaced on social media, showing the deceased being slapped and beaten while some people held "Bhagwa (saffron) flags," per English Jagran.

Family demands immediate action against accused

The deceased was identified as Iqbal, a resident of Jaisinghpura. His family claimed he was killed after being hit by a rod on the road and demanded the accused be brought to justice immediately. The police have registered a case at the Ramganj Police Station, but no arrests have been made so far. The Jaipur city administration also announced a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, a job, and a dairy booth for the deceased's family.