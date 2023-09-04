Sanatan row: Bommai calls Udhayanidhi 'Hitler', Congress defends him

Sanatan row: Bommai calls Udhayanidhi 'Hitler', Congress defends him

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 04, 2023 | 08:58 pm 2 min read

Basavaraj Bommai termed Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as Hitler after the latter compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday termed Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin "Hitler" after he compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and COVID-19. BJP chief JP Nadda questioned whether Udhayanidhi's remarks were part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s political strategy. After distancing itself from Udhayanidhi's statements, however, the Congress came to his defense. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said any religion not ensuring the people's dignity isn't a religion.

Why does this story matter?

Udhayanidhi is the son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin. On Saturday, Udhayanidhi said Sanatan Dharma shouldn't just be opposed but eradicated. Following this, the BJP's IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, accused Udhayanidhi of calling for the genocide of 80% of India's population. The DMK, which originated from Periyar's Self-Respect Movement, is allegedly seen as anti-Hindu for its attack on Hindu religion and practices, while the BJP is called a Hindu nationalist party.

Power-hungry, anti-democratic, anti-humanity: Bommai slams Udhayanidhi, INDIA

Hitting out at Udhayanidhi and INDIA, Bommai said, "It is the mindset of a group of parties who are joining hands together to come to power at the cost of the social fabric of this country." "They want to come to power at any cost. It is very clear that it is anti-democratic and anti-humanity. Udhayanidhi Hitler is the right word for him." Congress leaders, including Nana Patole, Deepender Singh Hooda, and TS Singh Deo, distanced themselves from Udhayanidhi's comments.

Kharge defends Udhayanidhi

Ambedkar said Hinduism is contagious disease: VCK's Thirumavalavan

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan cited Dr. BR Ambedkar, saying Sanatan Dharma was a "contagious disease." "Udhayanidhi spoke about the ideology of Periyar, the ideology of Ambedkar, ideology of equality," he said. "So this is not against the Hindu community. We are opposing and criticizing Sangh Parivar's agenda. Their agenda is nothing but Hindutva. So we are not against Hindus. We are against Hindutva." Notably, the VCK is an ally of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

