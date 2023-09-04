INDIA's win will prevent country from becoming Manipur, Haryana: Stalin

INDIA's win will prevent country from becoming Manipur, Haryana: Stalin

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 04, 2023 | 07:52 pm 3 min read

In the first episode of his Speaking for India podcast series, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reportedly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for attempting to disrupt the sovereignty of state governments led by opposition parties. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president on Monday also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which the DMK is part of, would save the country.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2024 general polls right around the corner, political campaigning is in full swing all across the country. It's also worth noting that the INDIA bloc is an alliance of 28 opposition parties, officially formed in July this year, that aims to unseat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin takes aim at violence in BJP-ruled Haryana, Manipur

Stalin also talked about the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and recent communal riots in Haryana. "If we want to prevent the whole of India from becoming Manipur and Haryana, which, unfortunately, fell victim to BJP's communal politics and hate-inciting policies, the INDIA alliance must win," he said, per India Today. To note, both Haryana and Manipur are ruled by the saffron party. He also reminded people about the 2002 Gujarat riots under the BJP's rule.

Stalin accused BJP of not fulfilling election promises

On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu chief minister also claimed the BJP, which came to power in 2014, has failed to deliver its pre-electoral promises, such as doubling the income of farmers and recovering black money from foreign countries. "It is soon going to be 10 years of the BJP governance, and none of those promises have been fulfilled," news outlet Hindustan Times quoted Stalin as stating.

Know about recent political row in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu politics has been in the headlines after Stalin's son and the state's Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made controversial remarks about Sanatan Dharma. While addressing a gathering on Saturday, Udhayanidhi reportedly called for Sanatan Dharma's eradication and compared it to diseases like malaria, dengue, and COVID-19. This sparked a massive row, with the saffron brigade accusing him of calling for a "genocide" of Sanatan Dharma followers in India.

BJP turned religion into weapon: Stalin after son's 'Sanatan' row

Responding to the saffron party's offensive over the Sanatan row, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin alleged that the BJP was using religion as a weapon to hide its defects and destroy the country's sense of unity. "They (BJP) are inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the warmth of its fiery flames," claimed Stalin on the podcast.

