DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin no stranger to controversies

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 04, 2023 | 03:09 pm 3 min read

Udhayanidhi Stalin is embroiled in a controversy after his recent remarks likening Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and state cabinet minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has been embroiled in a controversy after his recent remarks likening Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, and COVID-19. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the actor-turned-politician of calling for a "genocide," he has denied the allegations. He claimed he was emphasizing the need to eradicate the caste system and other discriminatory practices associated with Sanatan Dharma. Take a look at his political career.

Rise in Tamil Nadu politics

Udhayanidhi is also a prominent Tamil film actor and producer who entered active politics prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Appointed as the secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s youth wing, he quickly gained prominence due to his charisma and political showmanship. In 2021, he won his first election from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency and became a minister in his father's cabinet a year later. The Chepauk seat was held by his grandfather M Karunanidhi from 1996-2011.

Carving distinct identity in DMK

Udhayanidhi has created an image separate from his father and grandfather, presenting himself as the new face of the DMK. Often seen in casual attire, despite his off-script moments, his informal and conversational style resonates with DMK supporters. His campaign tours ahead of the 2019 elections cemented his position, wherein he traveled the state with a brick to troll the BJP and then-AIADMK government over the incomplete work on AIIMS Madurai. Notably, since joining politics, Udhayanidhi has faced several controversies.

Udhayanidhi's challenge to BJP, central agencies

Accusing the BJP of using pressure tactics through central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Udhayanidhi has previously challenged them to raid him. Also, reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on his family's dynasty politics, he questioned his son Jay Shah's appointment as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, asking how many matches he had played.

Udhayanidhi's film 'Maamannan' courted controversy

Udhayanidhi's latest movie, Maamannan, came out in June, sparking a controversy as it revolves around caste prejudices within the Dravidian parties, particularly in western Tamil Nadu's Kongu region. It was backed by Red Giant Movies, his production company. Separately, taking on TN's opposition recently, he said the "A" in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) now means "Amit Shah" instead of former CM Annadurai, following the party backpedaling on the government's call for One Nation, One Election.

Latest 'Sanatan' row over Udhayanidhi's remarks

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi made controversial remarks at an event called the "Sanatana Abolition Conference" in Chennai. He claimed the concept of Sanatan Dharma was opposed to social justice and equality. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed. No one could pose any question to it," he claimed. "Let Sanatan fall, Dravidam win," Udhayanidhi added.

