Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 04, 2023 | 02:05 pm 3 min read

Uma Bharti disappointed over exclusion from BJP's mega yatra in MP

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti expressed her disappointment over being excluded from the party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The yatra was flagged off on Sunday by BJP National President JP Nadda in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Bharti claimed that the BJP might be scared of her popularity and "nervous" that she would draw all the public attention with her presence.

Bharti's remarks on BJP over 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Speaking about not receiving an invite to the yatra, Bharti stated, "Maybe they (BJP leaders) are nervous that if I'm there, then entire public attention will be on me." "If Jyotiraditya Scindia helped them form the government (in 2020), even I helped them form a bigger majority government (in 2003)," news outlet NDTV quoted the 64-year-old BJP leader as saying.

If I'm invited now, I will not go anywhere: Bharti

On Monday, Bharti also took to X﻿ (formerly Twitter) to further clarify her stand on the issue and claimed, "I didn't receive an invitation at the start of Jan Ashirwad Yatra; it is true." "Yes, even if I'm invited now, I will not go anywhere," she tweeted in Hindi, adding that even if she gets an invite, she will not attend the yatra's closing ceremony on September 25 as well.

Check out Bharti's post on X

Bharti reveals her 'unbreakable' bond with MP CM

In another X post, Bharti also revealed that she has a bond of "respect" with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and his affection toward her was "unbreakable." "Whenever and wherever Shivraj ji asks me to campaign, I can campaign by obeying him and respecting him," the BJP leader added.

Know about BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

With the assembly elections scheduled for later this year in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP flagged off the first of its five Jan Ashirwad Yatras in the state on Sunday. According to The Indian Express, these five yatras will be covering 210 of the 230 assembly seats in the state and traverse approximately 10,500km in the process.

Recalling Bharti's key contributions to MP

Notably, Bharti played a crucial role in dethroning the Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, securing a three-fourths majority for the saffron party. As per NDTV, Bharti was expelled from the BJP for indiscipline in 2005 and readmitted in 2011. In 2013, the 64-year-old was appointed one of the 13 vice presidents to guide the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls﻿ in 2014.

