MP: Priyanka Gandhi booked for accusing BJP government of corruption

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 13, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

FIR against Priyanka Gandhi for accusing MP government of corruption

The Madhya Pradesh Police has booked senior Congress leaders, including its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for posts on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of corruption, PTI reported. Reportedly, the First Information Report (FIR) against them was registered on the complaint of the state BJP's Legal Cell Convenor, Nimesh Pathak.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath named in FIR too

Pathak complained that a fake letter bearing one Gyanendra Awasthi's name was circulated on social media, claiming that contractors were being asked to pay a 50% commission, per the Indore Police commissioner. Soon, a case was registered against Awasthi and "handlers" of the X accounts of Gandhi Vadra, state Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav at the Sanyogitaganj Police Station.

Congress maligning MP government, BJP through 'misleading' information: Complainant

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramsanehi Mishra, said the case was lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation). He stated the investigation had begun, and police were verifying the authenticity of X accounts. Meanwhile, the complainant accused Congress leaders of plotting to malign the state government and the BJP by disseminating "misleading" information about corruption.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says opposition propagating lies

Meanwhile, Gandhi Vadra's corruption charges were also dismissed by MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He threatened legal action on behalf of the state government and the BJP in the case. Moreover, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Congress was "propagating lies." Separately, the Gwalior Police Department filed a case against a few persons in connection with Gandhi Vadra's tweet on Friday.

Gandhi accused MP government of taking 50% commission from contractors

On Friday, Gandhi Vadra claimed on X that a contractors' union submitted a petition to the chief justice of the MP High Court, complaining their payments were only released after they paid a 50% commission. "The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption," her post alleged.

Full post of Priyanka Gandhi on X

