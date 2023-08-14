Lok Sabha panel to probe Adhir Chowdhury's 'misconduct' on Friday

August 14, 2023

Lok Sabha panel to begin probe into Adhir Chowdhury's 'misconduct' on Friday

The Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee is set to investigate the complaint of "misconduct" against suspended Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday, PTI reported. It will deliberate on the suspension motion adopted by the House on Thursday over Chowdhury's alleged "unruly behavior" and his "disregard" for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The panel is headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sunil Kumar Singh.

Why does this story matter?

Congress leader was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for reportedly disrupting the speeches of ministers repeatedly. He also reportedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. In response, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi moved a suspension resolution against him, which the Speaker accepted. Congress later defended Chowdhury and labeled the decision against its floor leader "undemocratic" and "unbelievable."

Birla objected to Chowdhury, BJP leader Virendra Singh's behavior

During the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Centre last week, the Lok Sabha speaker objected to Chowdhury and BJP member Virendra Singh's conduct. While Singh—the BJP MP from Ballia—escaped punishment after he apologized to Birla for his behavior in the House, Chowdhury couldn't after Joshi moved a motion to suspend him. Joshi even characterized Chowdhury's behavior as "habitual and deliberate."

Chowdhury ]may approach SC against suspension order

On Saturday, Chowdhury termed his suspension a deliberate design by the BJP to "throttle the opposition voice." He said he may also move the Supreme Court (SC) against the suspension order. "I cannot contradict the direction of the chair. But if I find that this kind of situation could be resolved by court, I may also try it," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defends Chowdhury

Following Chowdhury's suspension, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday stated he was suspended from the Lok Sabha on "flimsy" grounds. Defending the Congress MP from West Bengal, he also appealed to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to protect "democracy." The leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha further stated that Chowdhury only said "nirav Modi" and "nirav" stands for shaant (quiet) in Hindi.

