'Retrogressive': Congress's Adhir Chowdhury may approach SC over Parliament suspension

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 12, 2023 | 10:28 pm 2 min read

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may approach SC over Lok Sabha suspension

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed his Lok Sabha suspension as a "retrogressive step" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. He said he may also move the Supreme Court (SC) against the suspension order once the consultations on the matter end. Chowdhury said that the ruling party had a determined plan to muzzle the opposition's voice through unpleasant means.

Why does this story matter?

The remarks from the Congress leader came two days after he was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for reportedly disrupting the ministers' speeches repeatedly. He also reportedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. In response, the grand old party defended Chowdhury and labeled the decision against its floor leader "undemocratic" and "unbelievable."

Deliberate design to throttle opposition voice: Chowdhury

Addressing a press conference, Chowdhury said, "There is a deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the opposition by resorting to various unsavory instruments which should not be applied to me." "I cannot contradict the direction of the chair. But if I find that this kind of situation could be resolved by court, I may also try it," he said.

'Consultations on whether to move SC or not'

Chowdhury, who is a Congress MP from West Bengal's Baharampur constituency, said that consultations were on about whether to move the Supreme Court or not. However, he clarified he had no intention to tarnish anyone in the Parliament. "Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'nirav' which means 'silent'. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," he asserted.

Know about Congress leader's suspension order

Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha allegedly for "unruly behavior" during the proceedings in the Lower House. He will remain suspended until the Privileges Committee takes a decision regarding his misconduct. The resolution for his suspension was brought by BJP leader and Union minister Pralhad Joshi, which was accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defends Chowdhury

On Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha on "flimsy" grounds. While defending the Congress leader, he appealed to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to protect "democracy." The leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha further stated that Chowdhury only said, "nirav Modi," and nirav stands for "shaant" (quiet) in Hindi.

