Haven't interfered in CM's authority: Pawar rubbishes 'cold war' speculations

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 12, 2023 | 09:15 pm 2 min read

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar dismisses 'cold war' claims from opposition camp

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reportedly played down all rumors of a "cold war" between him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to reports, the NCP leader also clarified that he has no interest in interfering in the areas that come under the Maharashtra CM's authority.

Why does this story matter?

Pawar's response comes just a day after Maharashtra Congress MLA and opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged the deputy CM reviewed a few projects linked to basic infrastructure in the state instead of Shinde, interfering with his areas of authority. "There has been a cold war between the two," Wadettiwar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times on Friday.

Not interfered in CM's areas of authority: Pawar

While addressing the "cold war" speculations by Wadettiwar, Pawar on Saturday said, "I have not interfered in the chief minister's areas of authority." "As the finance minister, I can review various development works and projects. Do you have any problem with this?" the rebel NCP leader was quoted as saying by the news outlet The Indian Express.

Final decision will be made by CM Shinde: Pawar

Furthermore, Pawar added, "The final decision (on projects) will be taken by the chief minister...but some people want to run some different news story." "If the state's problems, such as the metro [rail] issues, are getting resolved, then why should anybody have a problem? When we move the state machinery, development works get a push," clarified the deputy CM.

Significance of Pawar's 'metro issues' remark

It is worth noting that Pawar's remark on "metro issues" comes after he traveled by the Pune Metro to Vanaz from Ruby Hall Clinic and back on Saturday and asked Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) officials to boost the service. In response, the Maha Metro announced that it would soon start operating from 6:00am for the convenience of students and long-distance commuters.

Shiv Sena's earlier response to Wadettiwar's allegation

Separately, refuting Wadettiwar's "cold war" allegation, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Friday said that Shinde, Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis have been doing a great job for the state's development. "There is a good rapport between the CM and the two deputy chief ministers. They have been doing a great work for the development of Maharashtra," clarified Shewale.

