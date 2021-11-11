Malik's son-in-law slaps Fadnavis with defamation notice; alleges 'mental torture'

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 02:21 pm

Sameer Khan, Nawab Malik's son-in-law, now demands an apology from Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis had said on a news channel that Khan was found possessing drugs. Khan has demanded Rs. 5 crore in damages for "mental torture, agony, financial loss, and injury" inflicted on his reputation because of Fadnavis's "baseless" accusation.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case this January. He is currently out on bail. The legal notice comes as a bitter feud has broken out between Malik and Fadnavis. Malik has accused Fadnavis of covering up a fake currency racket and faces counter-allegations of being involved in a dubious land deal.

Notice

What does the notice say?

Khan's notice questions Fadnavis's accusation that he was found in possession of drugs. It argued that the case is under investigation, adding that the NCB's charge sheet does not support the allegations made by Fadnavis. "The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says... no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client's house or under his possession," stated the notice.

Notice

Khan demands apology from Fadnavis

The notice has sought Rs. 5 crore in damages and demands a written apology within 15 days of receipt of the notice. It described Fadnavis's allegations as "baseless," "without any merit," and "purely engineered by malice." The notice added, "...from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you."

Quote

False accusations ruin lives: Malik's daughter

Sharing the notice on Twitter, Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan said, "False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns, they must know what they are talking about...This defamation notice is for the false claims and statements which Devendra Fadnavis has put on my family."

Sameer Khan

Probe into Sameer Khan case resumed

Khan was arrested on January 13 by the NCB for allegedly dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. He was granted bail on September 27 after spending eight months in prison. A Special Investigation Team of the NCB resumed its investigation into Khan this week. Khan had appeared before the SIT on Wednesday