BJP ally calls for 'surgical strike' to resolve Manipur issue

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 12, 2023 | 08:16 pm 3 min read

BJP ally has called for 'surgical strike' in Manipur

National People's Party (NPP) leader M Rameshwar Singh has said that defense operations such as a "surgical strike" should be carried out to end the issue of "illegal immigrants and militants" in Manipur permanently, PTI reported. The NPP is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence for more than three months.

Why does this story matter?

Singh's statement comes a week after the BJP's other Manipur ally—Kuki People's Alliance (KPA)—withdrew support from CM N Biren Singh's government. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribals—Kuki and Naga groups—since a protest against the Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands erupted on May 3. Reportedly, over 180 people have so far been killed in the state.

'Surgical strike' must to solve problem: Singh

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about illegal militants and immigrants in Manipur, Singh said, "I have always been saying that external aggression is involved... National security is also compromised." "It is important for us to save not only Manipur but also the entire nation. Some effective action like surgical strike should be done to solve the problem once and for all."

Singh claims Manipur people doubtful about origin of violence: Singh

Singh further claimed he had already informed Shah about a narrative being created that all SoO (Suspension of Operation) Kuki militants were in relief camps currently and that they had weapons with them. "The doubts (about the origin of the violence) coming to the people of Manipur is from where the fire is coming. Who is firing from the other side?" he said.

Watch: NPP leader's take on Manipur situation

Shah blamed Myanmar unrest for Manipur violence

Earlier this week, Shah blamed the ethnic violence in Manipur on the unrest in Myanmar while appealing to both Meitis and Kukis in the northeastern state to settle their differences via dialogue. During the discussion on the opposition's no-confidence motion in the Parliament, he also stated that the migration from Myanmar had caused "a sense of insecurity" among the Meiteis.

Around 36,000 force personnel deployed in buffer zones

Reportedly, around 36,000 security force personnel have been stationed in a buffer zone between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur. Last week, the state received 10 additional companies of central troops comprising nearly 1,400 personnel. While anger between communities has not yet reduced, violence has reportedly decreased. Joint teams of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and Manipur Police are working on keeping violence under control.

About India's surgical strike

On September 29, 2016, India conducted a surgical strike against terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to an attack—at a Uri army camp on September 18, 2016—that killed 19 soldiers. The Army claimed to have destroyed seven terror launchpads across the Line of Control.

