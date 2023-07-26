Stop violence, show action taken report: NHRC tells Manipur government

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 26, 2023 | 02:13 pm 3 min read

The NHRC asked the Manipur government to put an end to violence and human rights violations in the state

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday asked the Manipur government to put an end to violence and human rights violations in the state. It also asked the government to furnish a comprehensive report on the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of those affected within two weeks, noting that the violence has been "continuing for a pretty long time."

Why does this story matter?

Violent ethnic clashes have been ongoing in Manipur for nearly three months, resulting in at least 160 deaths and the displacement of over 70,000 people. The government's response to the violence has drawn criticism as it has failed to establish peace in the state. The issue was highlighted after a video from May 4 surfaced showing a mob allegedly parading two Kuki women naked.

How many victims compensated so far, asks NHRC

Before arriving at a final decision on the complaints registered by it in the series of incidents from the state, the commission said it wanted to know about the efforts taken by the authorities. The NHRC asked for details regarding the quantum of compensation given to the victims so far along with the number of people covered under the compensation scheme.

What's the status of process of compassionate appointment: NHRC

It also asked about the steps taken to rehabilitate the victims and the kin of those deceased, as well as the total number of people who have been rehabilitated so far. It asked about the status of the process of compassionate appointment—a government social security scheme—to the next of kin of the deceased and the number of people appointed till date.

NHRC asks government about steps taken to promote brotherhood

Lastly, the commission asked the government about its initiative to promote harmony among the warring communities to save lives and properties, both public and private. Citing the fundamental duty of brotherhood enshrined in the Constitution, the NRHC asked the government to take measures to prevent the communities from resorting to violence. The commission further asked the government to expedite the rehabilitation process.

Shocked and horrified: US on Manipur video

The video of the horrific incident from May 4 triggered an uproar internationally. The United States said it was "shocked and horrified" by the video and supported the government's "efforts to seek justice" for the victims. Earlier, the European Parliament adopted a motion on Manipur violence, saying that it "denounces in the strongest terms nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of the BJP party."

