Written by Prateek Talukdar July 20, 2023 | 10:22 am 2 min read

The monsoon session of Parliament is set to start from Thursday

The monsoon session of Parliament is set to start from Thursday as the Centre and opposition prepare to lock horns over the situation in Manipur, which has been witnessing intense ethnic violence for more than two months. The monsoon session will have 17 sittings till August 11, during which 31 bills will be tabled, including one that will replace the Delhi ordinance.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't spoken out yet on the Manipur situation. The opposition has accused him of deliberately dodging the issue to hide his government's incompetence, despite scores of people getting killed. In an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues slated for the monsoon session, the government said it was ready to discuss the Manipur violence, among other issues.

Rising inflation, Delhi services bill likely to see high-voltage action

The opposition also plans to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the rising inflation, the Centre's bid to override the Delhi government's control over Delhi's bureaucrats, and the alleged assault on federalism. The monsoon session assumes greater importance as the political temperature has risen in view of the upcoming state assembly polls and next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Both NDA, opposition have 105 members in Rajya Sabha

The most intense face-off between the government and the opposition is expected in Rajya Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace the ordinance regarding Delhi's services. Both the opposition and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reportedly have 105 members each, while the majority mark to pass the bill is 120.

Centre will require support from BJD, YSRCP

However, the Centre hopes to receive support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (Secular), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which have one member each. Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with nine members each, are yet to decide on the bill. Notably, the TDP and YSRCP weren't invited to the recent NDA meeting.

