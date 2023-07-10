India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 10, 2023 | 03:19 pm 3 min read

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas on Friday

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case on Friday. The decision was taken keeping in mind the serious health condition of his wife. Sisodia is in jail in connection with separate probes being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Why does this story matter?

The CBI arrested Sisodia in February—accusing him of formulating a rigged liquor policy. Later, the ED began probing the money laundering angle. The AAP and other opposition parties termed it a misuse of central probe agencies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harass political opponents. Notably, the Delhi High Court rejected his bail several times but allowed him to meet his wife.

SC advances hearing due to Sisodia's wife's health condition

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the matter following the argument by Sisodia's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Singhvi requested that the hearing be moved to Friday, citing Sisodia's wife's health. "The petitioner's wife is not well. The lady for the second time has been hospitalized. I am seeking an urgent hearing on July 14."

Sisodia approaches SC after Delhi HC denied him bail

According to reports, Sisodia was denied bail several times by the Delhi HC in cases investigated by the CBI and ED, prompting him to petition the Supreme Court. Sisodia requested the SC that the CBI submit the chargesheet against him, which is punishable by less than seven years in prison. He also noted that the co-accused in the case were already free on bail.

Sisodia didn't fulfill 'triple test': Delhi HC

On July 3, the Delhi HC observed that the case against Sisodia didn't fulfill the twin bail conditions laid under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the "triple test" mandatory for granting bail. The triple test allows an accused to be released on bail if he fulfills three parameters—accused is not a flight risk, doesn't influence witnesses, and won't tamper with evidence.

Know about Delhi Liquor Policy probe

The CBI probe into Delhi's excise policy was initiated last year on the instructions of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, who sought a comprehensive investigation into violations while developing the liquor policy. There were also allegations of bribes being paid to individuals in power, including Sisodia, who held the Excise portfolio. The Excise Policy 2021-22 was implemented in November 2021 under his watch.

