India

Don't use this platform to escalate Manipur situation: SC

Don't use this platform to escalate Manipur situation: SC

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 10, 2023 | 02:38 pm 2 min read

The SC urged petitioners not to use the apex court as a platform that could escalate tensions in Manipur

In a cautionary message to the counsels appearing for the ethnic groups embroiled in violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday urged them not to use the apex court as a platform that could escalate tensions in the state. The apex court said it can't take over the security apparatus of Manipur and asked the counsels to come up with concrete suggestions.

Why does this story matter?

Widespread violence has been raging in Manipur for over two months now after clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the Meiteis, who form the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have been killed in the state, and thousands have been displaced as armed rioters attack villages while clashing with security forces.

Violence against Kuki-community state-sponsored: Counsel

The statement came from Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha after Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves argued that the violence against the Kuki community was state-sponsored, The Times Of India reported. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petitioners should take up the matter with utmost sensitivity as any misinformation can aggravate the situation.

SC asked government to consider ensuring free movement on highway

The SC also asked the Centre and the Manipur government to consider the Manipur High Court Bar Association's plea seeking to ensure free movement on a 10-km stretch of highway in the state for essential supplies. The Indian Army has repeatedly highlighted the problem of protesters blocking roads and restricting movement in the state, where road connectivity is limited due to its hilly terrain.

Manipur government challenges HC's order allowing restoration of internet

The next hearing on the pleas has been scheduled for July 11. Meanwhile, the state government has challenged the Manipur High Court's Friday order allowing the internet to be restored in the state in a limited manner. The SC listed the matter for Tuesday.

Share this timeline