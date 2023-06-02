India

Manipur: Curfew relaxed in 5 districts, 140 weapons surrendered

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 02, 2023, 02:38 pm 1 min read

The government has reportedly called off curfew in five districts of Manipur while restrictions have been eased for a few hours in other areas of the state marred by month-long unrest. However, the internet remains suspended across the state until Monday. Meanwhile, around 140 weapons looted from security personnel have been surrendered in different areas following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal.

22 miscreants held earlier while trying to torch house