Maharashtra: Rumors of discontent grow ahead of another cabinet expansion

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 09, 2023 | 10:51 pm 3 min read

Shinde, Fadnavis meet to discuss Maharashtra cabinet expansion plans

To include more Shiv Sena MLAs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, the Mahayuti-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition government in Maharashtra would expand the state cabinet this week, reported The Indian Express. Reportedly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will make the decision on accommodating more ministers in the government in the coming days.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after NCP leader and newly-appointed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other rebel NCP MLAs left the opposition on June 2 to join Maharashtra's Shiv Sena and BJP coalition government. Notably, Pawar is known for pulling off such political stunts as he joined hands with Fadnavis in 2019 as well to form a government after rebelling against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Details on Shinde, Fadnavis's meeting

According to The Indian Express, Shinde and Fadnavis held a one-on-one meeting on Friday at the Maharashtra chief minister's bungalow in Mumbai to discuss the imminent cabinet expansion. While their talks lasted for over two hours, both leaders allegedly discussed the inclusion of Shinde Sena MLAs in the government as well as their opposition to Pawar getting the portfolio of the Finance Ministry.

Impact of Pawar, other NCP MLAs joining NDA fold

Notably, MLAs of the Shinde-led Sena camp—who partnered with the BJP in June 2022 to form the state government—have been waiting for their inclusion in a cabinet expansion for a year. However, their plans suffered a major setback after Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Furthermore, the Shinde camp MLAs reportedly feel they are forced to accept their reduced claim now.

Discrimination in allocating funds to Sena MLAs false: NCP leader

Meanwhile, NCP leaders want Pawar to get the finance portfolio, too. "The allegations that there was discrimination in the allocation of funds to the then-Shiv Sena MLAs (when Pawar was the previous MVA government's finance minister) is not true," an NCP leader claimed. "He is a large-hearted leader and does anything upfront like he did...when he openly took oath along with eight MLAs."

Pawar claims his faction is real NCP: Know more

Interestingly, Pawar has also proclaimed his faction as the real NCP recently and approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the party's name and symbol. While the 63-year-old's camp seems to have the backing of 32 MLAs, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has the support of 14. Reportedly, the rebel NCP leader requires the support of 36 MLAs before the ECI considers his claim.

