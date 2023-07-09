Politics

Will decide soon: Chirag Paswan on return to NDA

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 09, 2023 | 07:55 pm 2 min read

Chirag Paswan, the national president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), has dropped hints of his return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The self-proclaimed "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would take a call on forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after two-three meetings with his party leaders.

Paswan chaired meeting of party leaders today

Paswan's remarks came after he held a meeting with members of his party at his residence in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. Talking to reporters, he said, "Party leaders today have authorized me to take any decision regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also state elections, but till now, it would not be good to talk publicly on alliance."

Paswan also met BJP leader Nityanand Rai

Before the aforementioned meeting, the LJP(R) leader also met senior BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. "I had a talk with Nityanand Rai ji as well on several issues, however, I would be going against the alliance Dharma if I make any statement on it before finalizing it within the alliance," Paswan said.

LJP walked out of NDA in 2020

Notably, Paswan—as the national president of the undivided LJP—walked out of the NDA after the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, raising a rebellion against Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. In the elections, his party only managed to win one seat with 5.66% of the vote share. The lone MLA soon switched to JD(U).

Paswan's new party was formed in 2021

Paswan's LJP(R) came into existence in October 2021 following his differences with his uncle and Union minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras. To note, the undivided LJP won six seats in the 2019 general elections under NDA. However, five MLAs revolted against Paswan and supported Paras in 2021 to form the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, with Paras joining the BJP-led NDA and booking a Union berth.

