Watch: Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti' for Modi in Egypt

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 25, 2023 | 02:32 pm 2 min read

Egyptian woman wearing saree sings 'Yeh Dosti' in Hindi for PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Egypt on his maiden state visit on Saturday, and as he arrived at a hotel in Cairo, he was welcomed by rousing chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Vande Mataram." However, a young Egyptian woman named Jena stole the show as she sang the popular Hindi song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the movie Sholay for PM Modi.

Egyptian woman reveals experience after meeting PM Modi

On singing Yeh Dosti before PM Modi, Jena told ANI, "I've never been to India before. I've been singing an Indian song since I was like six years old. So it's like 11 or 12 years. It was so good to meet PM Modi (sic)." "He (Modi) told me that we look like we are from India. There's no difference," added the Egyptian woman.

Video of Egyptian woman singing 'Yeh Dosti'

Modi's interaction with Indian diaspora

Numerous members of the Indian community reached the Cairo hotel to welcome PM Modi on Saturday, with the diaspora displaying their enthusiasm by singing Indian songs, presenting cultural programs, waving the tricolor, and chanting slogans for the Indian prime minister. Upon his arrival, PM Modi also reportedly greeted and interacted with the people waiting for him at the hotel.

Details on Modi's Egypt visit

PM Modi is on a state visit to Egypt at President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's invitation in January this year when he came to India as the chief guest to participate in Republic Day celebrations. During the visit, PM Modi has been engaging with the country's top leaders and the Indian diaspora. Furthermore, he also held roundtable talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

Know about Modi's US trip before reaching Egypt

It is worth noting that PM Modi's two-day Egypt visit came right after his maiden state visit to the United States (US), where he participated in several interactions and programs, including with US President Joe Biden, aiming to add momentum to the India-US relations. He also addressed the US Congress for the second time and became the first Indian PM to do so.

