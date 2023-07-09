Politics

Arunachal Pradesh: BJP's ally NPP opposes Uniform Civil Code

Arunachal Pradesh: BJP's ally NPP opposes Uniform Civil Code

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 09, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

PM Modi made UCC pitch last month in MP

The National People's Party (NPP)—a coalition partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—decided to oppose the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, reported PTI. NPP State Working President Likha Saaya said, "Though the NPP is in alliance with the BJP on developmental issues, the regional party follows its own ideology."

Government should modify existing customary laws: NPP

NPP State General Secretary Paknge Bage said the resolution to oppose the UCC was adopted, citing Arunachal Pradesh's diverse multi-ethnic and multi-tribal composition, as well as its strong customary and traditional identity. "The state and the central governments should focus on codifying the existing customary laws with necessary modifications to align them with tribal practices," he added.

2 more BJP allies have opposed UCC

The NPP's move followed the decisions of BJP allies, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), to oppose the central government's move to implement the UCC. This is being seen as a setback to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as all of these parties are important regional allies of the saffron party.

Modi pushed for UCC last month

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a nationwide debate after batting for the UCC in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying one home cannot have two sets of laws. The UCC seeks to implement common personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. It is a part of the Indian constitution and the BJP's manifesto.

Share this timeline