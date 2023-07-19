Uttarakhand: 17 people killed after power transformer explosion

India

Uttarakhand: 17 people killed after power transformer explosion

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 19, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Six people were completely charred in the accident

As many as 17 people died and several others sustained injuries after a power transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Wednesday, reported News18. According to ADG (Law and Order) V Murugesan, the deceased included one police sub-inspector and three home guards. A preliminary probe revealed that the cause of the casualties was electricity circulation on a metal railing.

Six victims completely charred on spot

The News18 report added that at least 15 people died due to electrocution on the spot or on their way to the hospital. Of these, six people were completely charred. The remaining two people died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, two injured individuals were airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, while five others were rushed to a local hospital.

Video: Victim being airlifted after accident

CM announces ex-gratia for victims

Following the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial inquiry. He informed that rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), reached the spot. "The concerned authorities have been directed to provide relief amount of Rs. five lakh to the dependents of the deceased and Rs. one lakh to the injured without any delay," he tweeted.

Dhami's Twitter post

Share this timeline