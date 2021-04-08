On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine, over a month after he took the first shot. Sharing a picture of him taking the vaccine, the 70-year-old leader urged everyone, who is eligible, to do the same. Notably, he has been administered COVAXIN — the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Looking back He was given the first shot on March 1

To recall, PM Modi was administered the first dose on March 1, when India expanded its vaccination drive to include those aged above 60 and between 45 and 59 having co-morbidities. Currently, everyone aged above 45 is eligible for the shot. He was given the second dose at AIIMS, Delhi, by two nurses — Sister Nisha Sharma and Sister P Niveda.

Statement 'It was a memorable moment for me'

Sister Sharma, who hails from Punjab, was elated that she administered the dose to PM Modi. "He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him," she told ANI. Separately, Sister Niveda, who is from Puducherry, said, "I got another opportunity to meet him (PM Modi) and vaccinate him for the second time."

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from the spot

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today.



PM Modi received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1. pic.twitter.com/w4f91EMywT — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

Details If you are eligible, get your shot: PM Modi

Revealing that he has received the second shot, PM Modi tweeted that getting inoculated is one of the few ways to defeat coronavirus. "If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," he wrote. He also shared a link to the CoWin website, where citizens can register themselves for the vaccine. Till now, over eight crore people have been vaccinated in India.

Twitter Post You can see his tweet here

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.



Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

