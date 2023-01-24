Delhi

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, surrounding areas

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 24, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit northwest Nepal at 2:28 pm on Tuesday

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit northwest Nepal at 2:28 pm IST on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake sent out tremors which were felt up to Delhi and its surrounding areas. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, and its epicenter was traced at 148km east of Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh.

Epicenter 148km away from Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh

USGS measured it at magnitude 5.6, EMSC at 5.4

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualty due to the earthquake. People took to social media to share their experiences and video clips of objects dangling in their homes. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured its magnitude as 5.4 on the Richter scale, Reuters reported. The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured it at 5.6 and its depth at 25.2km below Earth's surface.

People took to social media to share their experiences

Earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar on New Year's Day

The epicenter was reportedly located around 62km southeast of Nepal's Jumla and 109km northwest of Pithoragarh's Dharchula. Tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted less than a minute. As per experts, the lesser the depth of the quake, the more likely it is to cause damage. Earlier this month, on New Year's Day, an earthquake of 3.8-magnitude jolted Haryana's Jhajjar, and tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, too.