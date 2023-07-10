Politics

West Bengal: Repolling in 696 booths; violence-related deaths reach 20

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 10, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

Repolling for West Bengal panchayat elections began at 7:00am on Monday

The repolling for the West Bengal Panchayat elections—which were held on Saturday—began at 7:00am on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts of the state. Notably, the State Election Commission declared Saturday's polling in these areas null and unlawful amid allegations of ballot box tampering, booth capturing, assault on presiding officers, and violence that left at least 20 people dead.

TMC leader allegedly attacked by BJP workers

Amid repolling, a fresh incident of violence has been reported from Purba Medinipur's Tamluk town. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that its party leader and Tamluk President Chanchal Khanra was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who left him severely injured and set his bike on fire. "It's outrageous that BJP... is resorting to gross violence," the TMC tweeted.

Cooch Behar reports fresh violence

Another incident of violence was also reported from the Cooch Behar district ahead of the repolling on Monday. According to India Today, the TMC workers allegedly attacked the house of Congress candidate Noornahar Bibi, pelting bombs and opening fire on Sunday night. Notably, a BJP booth agent was shot dead in the district on Saturday.

Repolling underway in these districts

The repolling was underway at 175 booths in Murshidabad, Malda (112), Nadia (89), Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31), Hooghly (29), and Dakshin Dinajpur (18), Jalpaiguri (14), and Birbhum (14). It is also being held at 10 booths in Paschim Medinipur, Bankura (8), Howrah (8), Paschim Bardhaman (6), Purulia (4), Purba Bardhaman (3), and Alipurduar (1).

Panchayat polls were conducted at 61,636 polling booths

The panchayat polls on Saturday were held at 61,636 polling booths for 3,317 gram panchayats, 341 panchayat samities, and 20 zilla parishads. The elections were conducted under the watch of central security forces for the second time since the Panchayati Raj system's inception in the late 1970s in West Bengal. Four central forces personnel were deployed in each booth.

