Manipur: Woman killed at home, face disfigured; 9 arrested

The incident occurred on Saturday evening (Representational image)

A woman was shot dead and her body was found at her residence in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday evening, PTI reported. According to the police, nine people, including five women, were arrested in the case on Sunday. The assailants reportedly disfigured the victim's face before fleeing the scene.

Victim had mental health issues

The police added that the woman belonged to the Maring Naga community. She was in her mid-50s and was believed to be suffering from mental health issues. Soon after her body was recovered, the police began a probe and recorded statements from residents to nab the killers. Five rounds of ammunition, two weapons, and a car were also seized in connection with the case.

