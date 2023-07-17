Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train coach catches fire, all passengers evacuated

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 17, 2023 | 11:08 am 2 min read

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express catches fire at Kurwai Kethora railway station

A fire broke out in the battery box of one of the coaches of the Bhopal-to-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train on Monday morning. According to the news agency ANI, all passengers are safe, and no injuries have been reported. The incident occurred at around 8:00am at Kurwai Kethora Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh.

What exactly happened?

Visuals from the incident spot show smoke billowing out from near the wheels. The fire brigade swiftly put out the flames, after which a proper examination started. According to NDTV, the fire was limited to the battery box, and the train will be on its way to the national capital right after the completion of a technical examination.

Here's what Railways said on the incident

"Fire was limited to battery box only and fire is extinguished. Battery box is located in the undergear, relatively away from the passenger area," news outlet The Times of India quoted the Railways as saying. "As the incident occurred, electrical safety systems isolated the batteries. Fire extinguished and defective batteries taken off. Train is ready to move," it added.

Know about Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train service between Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh in April this year. The train operates on all days except Saturdays and covers an approximate distance of 701 kilometers in seven hours and 30 minutes.

Development comes after Balasore triple-train crash incident in June

The accident comes at a time when the Indian Railways is still in the headlines following the Balasore triple-train accident. A Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in June after entering the passing loop. Three of the Coromandel Express' 21 coaches derailed and crashed into the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. The tragedy claimed nearly 300 lives.

