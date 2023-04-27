India

MP: 22-year-old woman shot dead by stalker in broad daylight

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 01:30 pm 1 min read

The police said that witnesses informed them about the incident (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight by a man in the residential area of Brahmakund in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported NDTV. According to the police, the accused, Deepak Rathore, had been pursuing the victim, Pooja, for marriage for the past two years, but she kept turning him down.

Police shot at Rathore, took him into custody

The police said that witnesses informed them about the incident, following which a manhunt was launched for Rathore. Later in the day, he was located at his house in Brahmakund, where he opened fire at police officials, injuring one of them. In return, the police fired and wounded Rathore's leg. He was then arrested and admitted to the hospital.

Pooja previously filed complaint against Rathore

Reportedly, Pooja was an employee at a restaurant and was on her way to work when Rathore allegedly killed her. She had previously filed a complaint against him in court. He had also allegedly threatened her family and friends. Following the suspect's arrest, the police and municipal authorities demolished Rathore's house, saying it was an encroachment on public land.